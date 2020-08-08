Signatures are verified for a petition to force Norman candidates to divulge their party affiliation, City Clerk Brenda Hall said.
The petition would require a candidate to show party affiliation on campaign and marketing materials and on the ballot, the petition reads. It would not designate as a partisan office.
Norman resident Stephen Teel began circulating his petition July 10 and submitted more than 3,800 of the necessary 3,265 signatures. Hall verified 3,825. The petition is not affiliated with Unite Norman which is gathering signatures to recall several council members and the mayor, Teel and Unite Norman co-found Russell Smith have said.
A 10-day protest period will begin Sunday when a required legal notice to the public will appear in The Transcript. If a legal challenge is not filed in district court, the petition will be submitted to the council to accept and set an election date, Hall said.
Teel said he has received a lot of positive feedback but also some criticism.
“People are excited to have more transparency in the process,” he said.
He was criticized for playing partisan politics, Teel said.
“I think we need a good balance in every and every side should be for transparency,” he said. “We currently have eight people on the council that are left of center.”
Additionally, Teel said he is aware of critics saying his petition could violate freedom of speech rights.
“Requiring someone that chooses to run, to state something that is public record and unambiguous, cannot be a violation of free speech,” he said. “That would be like saying that partisan elections are a violation of free speech.”
Mindy Ragan Wood | 405-416-4420 | mwood@normantranscript.com
