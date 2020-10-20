Last week Unite Norman submitted petitions to amend the City Charter, but due to a filing miscommunication, the countdown to gather signatures has restarted.
The group refiled two of its petitions with an amended third proposed charter change Tuesday afternoon.
Unite Norman cofounder Russell Smith said the petitions submitted last week were intended for review by the city legal department, but City Clerk Brenda Hall considered them filed and started the 90-day countdown to return with signatures.
“We never got a stamped copy back,” Smith said. “So, she allowed us to withdraw the old ones and we refiled them [Tuesday], which starts this over.”
Hall did not dispute the miscommunication to The Transcript on Tuesday.
“According to state law, they have 90 days from [Tuesday],” Hall said.
PETITIONS
Proposed charter amendments filed last week would change council meetings from evening to 8:30 a.m., ward vacancies with one year terms remaining would see a special election and recall election signatures would be required from 35% of those who voted in the last election.
However, the group changed its third petition to require signatures from 100% of the number who voted in the last election. The charter currently requires 25% of the total registered voters in the ward for each recalled official.
Unite Norman supporter and former councilor Robert Castleberry said last week that setting the signature threshold for 35% of those who voted in the last election was too easy.
“Recall should not be a weapon to overturn a democratic election but an option for when the bipartisan electorate realizes they made a hiring mistake,” Castleberry said. “If there is no just cause for a recall, then enough signatures won’t be gathered.”
Smith agreed on Tuesday that his original petition requirements were too easy.
“He and I agreed on that,” Smith said. “We don’t always agree, but he and I agreed on that a lot.”
Charter amendments are subject to council review and voter approval. However, if enough petition signatures are verified by Hall within the 90-day period, voters could see the petitions on a ballot and approve it by a majority vote, the charter reads.
