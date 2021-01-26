Attorneys began arguments Tuesday in a contested recall lawsuit to probe the city clerk's certification process and challenge the authority of the city charter.
Ward 3 Alison Petrone, the subject of the recall and plaintiff in the lawsuit, listened as her attorney Barrett Powers argued the petition forms kept by the clerk were invalid according to state law.
Powers took exception to the charter language, which does not specify a requirement to include an affidavit — sworn statements by a petition circulator that signatures are valid — nor a felony warning advising signers against fraudulent signatures. The charter does require these two protections for initiative and referendum petitions, but does not specify this requirement for recall petitions.
Powers argued that where the charter is silent, state law must be followed, and the petition should be rendered invalid.
City Attorney Rick Knighton, who represented City Clerk Brenda Hall, argued that state law allows municipalities to refer to its charter on matters of local jurisdictions, known as “home rule,” he noted.
“The courts have said that when something is of statewide concern, state law trumps the charter,” Knighton said. “But when an issue is of local concern … those are the instances when a city charter will prevail.”
Judge Lori Walkley agreed with Knighton, and the petition form held up in court.
However, she allowed Powers to present evidence regarding the validity of signatures and the clerk's certification process.
Title 13 of the charter states that the clerk must “see that all the signatures are valid and that they are those of registered voters eligible to vote for the office from which the officer's removal is sought.”
Powers asked Hall how she validated signatures, and if that process meant she had proof that the person who signed the petition was who they claimed they were.
Hall said she could not know if someone had chosen to sign it fraudulently, and that according to the charter, she assumes the signatures presented are signed by the persons noted on the petition.
“Of course I wouldn't know, I don't know what everyone's signature looks like,” she said.
Powers asked Hall if she believed that an affidavit would have been “proper” when considering changes to the charter.
“I believe that the forms that we have and used in the past were sufficient to move forward with this process,” Hall said. “Could those petitions change over time? Certainly, but I think they were sufficient as given.”
The process of verification, she said, included matching the name, address and date of birth of a signer against the election board records, which she obtained from the county election board, Hall told the court. She noted the person's name on the voter roll so that if a person's name appeared twice, she would see it and strike a duplicate.
It was established that there were more than a dozen instances of duplicate signatures, some of which Hall admitted she did not catch, owing in part to the mere 30 days to check thousands of signatures for several recall petitions submitted to her office.
Several duplicate signatures appeared to Hall as “different” and “not similar,” she told Powers.
“Does that concern you?” he asked.
“Yes, because that would mean two different people could have signed it,” she answered.
Hall noted in several instances, however, that she discovered relatives with similar names, such as a father and son, who resided at the same or a nearby address.
No other witnesses were called to the stand; however, Powers told the judge he intended to call a witness Wednesday who said her name was signed without her consent.
The hearing resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
