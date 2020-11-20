A pair of Norman city councilors are exploring options to incentivize businesses financially to adhere to the city’s mask ordinances and sharpen enforcement tools.
According to city ordinances adopted by the city council, businesses must post signs stating masks are required for employees and customers. Likewise, masks are required in private homes if more than 25 people are gathered; the fine for both ordinance violations is between $50 to $500.
During several council meetings, both councilors and residents have decried the lack of enforcement despite the city’s ordinances. Councilors have fielded relentless emails complaining about people who do not wear masks inside businesses and at sporting events, they have said during several meetings.
Councilor for Ward 3 Alison Petrone and Ward 5 Michael Nash are considering options to use remaining Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Recovery [CARES] Act funds to motivate businesses to comply.
Nash’s idea would pay reimbursements to businesses which offer discounts to customers who wear masks, he said. Petrone’s plan would hire temporary employees to document which business are not in compliance for consideration of a citation and fine. Both plans are still in development and have not come before council for approval. Nash and Petrone want to use CARES Act funds, they told The Transcript.
Some businesses do not require staff or customers to wear masks, Petrone said.
“I’ve had community members reach out to me that their places of employment, that are dealing with the public, are not requiring employees to wear masks,” Petrone said. “So it’s leaving these employees that feeling like they either have to quit their job in a climate where jobs are scarce already, or they can continue to put themselves at risk of contracting COVID.”
A resident emailed Petrone and asked if the city could use CARES Act funds to hire temporary employees to help enforce it.
“As that conversation progressed, I got the idea of temporary labor positions, $15 an hour, in plainclothes to check on businesses and see for themselves if there’s a complaint. They could take a picture with their iPhone or have some kind of documentation. If that company was to be cited, then it would be ticketed by mail from the city,” Petrone said.
As previously reported in The Transcript, the Norman Police Department and other city employees such as code enforcement have been tasked to spot check businesses, but enforcement has largely fallen to the NPD. With a police department at the lowest staffing level since 2011, enforcement has been difficult to achieve.
Petrone’s idea could fill in the gap, she said.
While Nash stressed his plan is still just an idea, he is exploring the feasibility of a reimbursement to businesses who comply with mask ordinances. The principle of motivating compliance with something helpful to a business could make a difference, he said.
“People are really up in arms about the mask issue,” Nash said. “There’s a lot of people who are not compliant with it. They’ve got their own personal views and opinions, and some people have distorted the mask as some symbol of freedom. We don’t know where those ideas came from, but what matters is those ideas are there and we need to work around them and not try to strong-arm them to comply. I don’t think more punishment is the way to go. Some scenario where grocery stores and retail stores who are having a difficult time enforcing compliance — giving them a way to comply without threatening their customers.”
As businesses face losing customers if they enforce mask policies, Nash said offering an incentive at no cost to them would take the pressure off already strained merchants.
“If there’s a way the city can reimburse this kind of program, we don’t want to put any strain on them because businesses are having a hard enough time as it is,” he said. “We want to do everything we can to keep them afloat and in operation.”
Petrone said now is not the time to give up as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.
“We can’t just say there’s nothing we can do,” she said. “This is too important. We have to keep searching for solutions. We can’t give up.”
The council continues to discuss the needs it will address with the remaining $3 million in CARES Act funds. During the Tuesday night meeting, councilors expressed support for using $1 million to fund small business and nonprofit grants. The council has not voted on any ordinance to authorize the expenditure of the funds.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.