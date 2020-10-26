In the ongoing battle over a contested recall petition, an organization is still fighting to be heard in court as questions about the group’s legal status are called into question.
Ward 3 Alison Petrone filed a lawsuit to challenge invalid signatures on a recall petition filed by Unite Norman, a group which formed in June to recall odd-numbered city councilors and the mayor. The clerk certified sufficient signatures to recall Petrone.
After the lawsuit was filed, Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton said he found eight additional signatures that were duplicates. The finding brought the petition to three short of the count requirement.
In Petrone’s lawsuit, she alleged Unite Norman used fraudulent or deceptive signature gathering practices and challenged the clerk’s petition form and the City Charter’s language for recall petition procedures.
Unite Norman filed a motion to allow the court to hear its side of the story, but Petrone’s attorney, Joel Wohlegemuth has argued the group does not have legal standing to intervene.
“Intervention should be denied because Unite Norman lacks standing,” Wohlegumuth said in his response. “Unite Norman describes itself as a group of like-minded Norman citizens.”
He wrote that neither state law nor the City Charter recognize “the ability of a nebulous, undefined group to challenge or otherwise intervene.”
Wohlegumuth also alleged that because Unite Norman is not a qualified elector of Ward 3, that it cannot file a protest to the petition or an objection to the count.
Unite Norman filed a response to Wohlegumth’s argument stating it has both standing and, as a legal organization, the right to file petitions and intervene in the lawsuit.
The group’s attorney, Glenn Coffee, argued the city clerk did not have the "authority to change the signature count after publication" and that once a protest has been filed, it's up to the court to decide the matter.
Coffee said his clients have a right to intervene and cited case law. “It is the policy of the law to afford every party, including intervenors, a fair opportunity to present evidence and argument,” his response reads.
“Unite Norman is an unincorporated association that works in tandem with the Local Voter Information Network, a nonprofit, social welfare organization operating under Section 501(c)(4) of the IRS Code,” Coffee wrote in his response. “Unite Norman meets the standard for associational standing as it has members that are Ward 3 residents.”
Coffee also pointed to case law, which declared that “an association possesses legal standing to seek relief on behalf of its members.”
His response also states that two of its board “committee” members, Kendra Wesson and Robert Castleberry, are Ward 3 residents “who have otherwise legal standing to sue.”
In August, Castleberry informed The Transcript that he acted as an “unpaid consultant to the committee” who supported the cause, but “could not confirm or deny” that he was a committee member. Unite Norman co-founder Russell Smith said the committee formed in June and that Castleberry had then been appointed.
“At the time, I wasn’t sure if I was at liberty to disclose that or if I was more of an advisor or committee member,” Castleberry said Monday. “I’ve always considered it like a steering committee. I’ve always considered myself an adviser, but whatever title you (they) want to give me is fine. Normally, a board votes you in by committee members, or you sign up for nonprofits. We just never had a formalized process to do that.”
UNITE NORMAN FULL STEAM AHEAD
Castleberry said Unite Norman is still envisioning its future as it was formed with little time to accomplish its goal — to recall city councilors who voted to “defund” police.
It formed, he said, under the existing nonprofit for expediency.
“It was more out of convenience because they needed to get this going,” he said. “We have talked about, now that we have the initial recall petitions done, we want to do other things in the community, and we really need to set one up, our own unique organization.”
He said the committee is exploring the possibility of establishing an office and finding an executive director.
“What do we want this thing to do? There are a number of us who want to do community service work without making it political,” Castleberry said. “It’s not like we started this to be political. Politics got us started. If they (council) had never defunded police, it would’ve never got started.”
According to IRS code, donations to 501(c)(4)s are not tax deductible. Because the IRS does not consider these organizations a political action committee, there are few requirements for disclosures, the Sunlight Foundation states. As a social-welfare organization, a 501c4 must devote more than half of its resources for social causes, the foundation states on its website.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
