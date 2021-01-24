Where the city charter falls silent, state law must be followed — that’s the argument posed by an attorney challenging a recall petition on behalf of Ward 3 City Councilor Alison Petrone.
After the city clerk certified a recall petition for Petrone in September, she filed a legal challenge in court alleging insufficient signature gathering practices and the failure of recall proponents to follow state law for petition procedures.
State law vs. charterAssistant City Attorney Rick Knighton argued in his response on Tuesday that state law protects a city’s right to regulate local issues through the charter, The Transcript reported. Petrone’s attorney, Barrett Powers of the Norman Wohlgemuth law firm, claimed state law must be followed where the charter is unspecific.
“Oklahoma law is clear that absent a conflicting and controlling municipal law, municipal initiative, referendum, and recall petitions are governed by the procedures in the state statutes for statewide petitions,” Powers wrote.
He cited Title 11 of Oklahoma statutes, which states, “The procedure in municipalities which do not provide by ordinance or charter for the manner of exercising the initiative and referendum powers shall be governed by the Oklahoma Constitution and general state law.”
The aff
idavit and the warning
While city attorneys called some arguments raised in Petrone’s lawsuit unconstitutional, Powers turned his arguments to the insufficiency of the city charter. The charter does not require a signed affidavit attached to each signature page nor a felony warning against fraudulent signatures; state law does, he argued.
He contends in his written response to the court that these procedures are “two of the most fundamentally statutory safeguards that preserve the integrity of the petition process.”
Powers wrote that the lack of an affidavit — a sworn statement that a signature circulator questioned a person’s identity and voter status — means the city clerk could not verify the signature was that of the person who signed.
“The city charter requires that the city clerk review the signature both to ensure they are eligible voters and to verify the validity or authenticity of the signatures,” his response reads. “It is impossible to establish validity without objective evidence in the form of the statutory verification.”
Powers noted that without the affidavit, anyone could look up names and addresses and sign the petition for those people.
Without the affidavit attached to each signature page and the absence of a felony warning, Powers argued the Oklahoma Supreme Court has consistently held that either of these failures render a petition “invalid on its face.”
The petition form
Powers also took aim at the charter’s language, which requires the clerk to maintain “proper petition forms.” The charter is silent on the specific requirements which define what is a proper or improper form.
“Because the city charter is silent on this issue, only two conclusions can result,” Powers wrote. “If proper has no meaning and is rendered an idle word in the city charter, then any form would do. If, on the other hand “proper” has meaning, it must refer to the form prescribed by Oklahoma statute because no other form is provided for under municipal law.”
In conclusion, Powers said his client did not file her lawsuit to subvert the public’s right to recall, but to protect those rights.
“Plaintiff’s (Petrone) protest lodged in this legal action is not for the purpose of thwarting the citizens’ right to petition and recall,” he wrote. “On the contrary, it is to preserve and protect the integrity of the process.”
Judge Lori Walkley will decide the case, which is scheduled for a trial Jan. 26 and 27.
