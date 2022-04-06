Norman Animal Welfare Pets of the Week: Bonnie and Clyde
Bonnie & Clyde are highlighted this week! They are pure Blue heelers, 9 months old and Black Roan.
Bonnie is a female and weighs 35 lbs. Clyde is a male and weighs 43 lbs.
They are both available for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave. in Norman, pet ID 22070. Contact the shelter at 405-292-9736 or animal.welfare@normanok.gov to set up an appointment.
Bonnie's pet ID is 22187; Clyde's is 22186.
Second Chance Pet of the Week: Lviv
Lviv is ready for a change of scenery. Lviv enjoys car rides that end in chicken nuggies. He is great in the car, but will want to sniff out all the treats from his window. Lviv is eager to please and ready to learn anything, with the help of some treats of course. He can get distracted from commands if he hears sudden noises, but promises to do tricks once he figures out the noise.
This sensitive pup loves to be with other dogs and cats, but will leave the cats alone if they hurt his feelings. Lviv always wants to be by your side as he is very gentle and gives great kisses. Lviv is ready to sit by you and enjoy the view.
All of our adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting our adoption floor. Already have a dog? Bring 'em by for a meet and great with our adoption candidates. Our trained matchmakers love playdates, and it's a great way to make sure everyone gets along at home too.
Stop by our facility noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday to meet any of our adoptable friends. Our address is 4500 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK 73069.