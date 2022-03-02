Norman Animal Welfare Pet of the Week: Stella
Stella is our pet of the week. She is a pretty blue and white pit bull terrier mix. Stella’s 3 years old and weighs 54 lbs. Yes, she is spayed.
Stella’s located at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter and her pet ID is 21815. Contact the shelter at 405-292-9736 or animal.welfare@normanok.gov to set up an appointment to meet Stella. The shelter is located at 3428 Jenkins Ave. in Norman.
Second Chance Pet of the Week: Strength
Did you say ball? Strength promises to be your best friend and would love to play fetch with you. This beautiful gal is a 2-year-old, 40-lb, red/white dog with a great personality; she is very, very smart and loyal. She knows a couple basic commands like sit, drop it and no. She is very food motivated too and learns new things like schedules and activities fast. She is very crate trained, housebroken and makes a wonderful inside companion.
Strength is super sweet to people (and kids too) but would prefer to steal the spotlight in a home without other dogs. She is dog friendly but due to her rambunctious and independent nature, can be too much for more alpha dogs. The address to Second Chance Animal Sanctuary is 4500 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK 73069, and we are open 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Potential adopters are welcome to check out our online adoption survey for more information at secondchancenorman.com/adoption-survey/.
