PFLAG, a nonprofit designed to support the LGBTQ+ community, will host a drive-thru resource fair in Norman this weekend to kick off Pride month and offer community assistance.
The fair will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Saturday, June 5, at Andrews Park, and will include organizations like Norman Pride, Little Read Wagon and the Women’s Resource Center for those that may need assistance as Pride month begins.
PFLAG Norman president Michael Robertson and his team are excited to get back to in-person events this year.
“We are extremely excited to put it lightly. I don’t think we’ve done a resource drive-thru event like this before, at least not in a long time. Normally we do a picnic, which we’re still in place to do, but that’ll be later in the year,” Robertson said. “This is something that was more spur of the moment. We wanted to do something for Pride, and this is what we came up with.”
Norman Pride has moved to Oct. 8-10, but Robertson says he’s happy that PFLAG is able to get involved with Pride now.
“We [PFLAG] really haven’t had a major relationship with Norman Pride in the past, so we’re very happy to partner with them this year and work together on all the Pride events,” he said.
The first 50 people who arrive at the fair will be given a “Swag Bag,” which will include items like coloring pages, different colors of chalk, small rainbow flags, resource pamphlets and candy.
Donations at the fair will be accepted, with two new Pride t-shirt designs available for those who choose to donate.
Mayor Breea Clark is expected to make an appearance at the fair, where Robertson said she will likely speak.
PFLAG hosts a support group on the second Thursday of every month, and over the last year has held each meeting via Zoom. The organization now hopes to move those support meetings back to in-person gatherings, Robertson said, but will still offer Zoom meetings to those unable to attend or uncomfortable meeting in person.
