PFLAG Norman recently announced it will be naming its 2021 scholarship in memory of a local teenager and his family.
PFLAG has given out scholarships since 2006 primarily for members of the LGBTQ+ community so that they may pursue higher education. PFLAG is a non-profit organization that focuses on education, advocacy and support of the LGBTQ+ community within Norman and the greater community.
Recently, PFLAG Norman announced that a $3,000 scholarship will be named in honor of the Harrington family and their exponential impact on the Norman community. Any individual within the LGBTQ+ who is looking to attend a post-secondary education or another accredited facility can apply on the PFLAG Norman website.
Zack Harrington was the recipient of the PFLAG scholarship while attending Norman North High School in 2010, according to PFLAG’s website. During a September 2014 meeting, the Norman City Council acknowledged a proclamation to recognize October as “Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Month.” Although the proclamation passed, some of the public comments during the meeting created a hurtful environment that hurt Zack.
Seven days after the proclamation was passed, Zack took his own life.
Although this pain was unimaginable for his parents, they continued to be strong allies and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community in Norman, according to the PFLAG website. Van Harrington, Zach’s father, consistently told Zack’s story and the pain the LGBTQ+ community shared in the loss of his son and the everyday struggles the community has faced. After nearly ten years of advocacy, Van passed away last summer.
The memory of both Zack and Van live on through this scholarship, PFLAG Norman president Michael Robertson said.
“The Harrington family story is not a tragedy, but a story of encouragement and inspiration,” Robertson said. “The board is overjoyed to offer this scholarship in the name of the family.”
In addition to this scholarship, PFLAG also hosts monthly support groups that focus on building up members within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the allies who are looking to support them. PFLAG has a multitude of resources for all ages on its website, and these resources include legal and medical support, education and counseling.
For anyone struggling with mental health, PFLAG is encouraging residents to reach out for support through its website at pflagnorman.org or through the TrevorLifeLine at 1-866-488-7386. Residents are also encouraged to explore Zack’s story through the documentary film, “Broken Heartland.”
