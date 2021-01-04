NORMAN — Due to the high demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, sign-ups are closed for the foreseeable future, the Cleveland County Health Department said in a Facebook post Saturday.
The first vaccination clinic will take place on Tuesday outside of the Sooner Mall in Norman. It will include first responders, medical professionals and individuals age 65 and older.
This clinic will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
CCHD spokesperson Sara King said they hope to vaccinate at least 1,000 people per day.
Although this first clinic is already full, CCHD said they will be scheduling more clinics as vaccine supply allows.
“We are limited in how much vaccine supply we receive, especially compared to the current public demand,” CCHD said on Facebook. “We are utilizing approved healthcare partners who can assist with administering the vaccine to priority populations. These partnerships have assisted us in being able to move forward in opening up to the groups in phase 2 and are assisting with vaccinating some of our first responders. As vaccine supply increases and more entities are able to administer, you will see appointment availability likewise increase. “
To sign up for a future clinic, CCHD said residents can use their online portals once they are set up or they can call the department and schedule a time.
The state has already administered a total of 50,330 doses of the coronavirus vaccine across all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. It has received a total of 174,900 doses.
