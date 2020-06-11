The city has amended its Healthier at Home Initiative and plans to move into its last phase of re-opening June 12.
With approval from Mayor Breea Clark Thursday, the city will move into phase three Friday.
Under this final phase of reopening:
- Those who are considered high-risk for contracting COVID-19 can resume public interactions. The city is cautioning that vulnerable residents should practice physical distancing and limit contact in social situations unless precautions are taken.
- Employers can resume unrestricted staffing of their workplaces. Employers should encourage social distancing, provide face coverings and continue to follow sanitation protocols suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Restaurant dining areas can open without reservations, as long as employees wear masks and follow strict sanitation protocols.
- Hospital visitations can resume, provided visitors who interact with residents and patients are diligent about hygiene and social distancing. Visitors will have their temperature taken when they enter a medical facility, and should wear masks.
- Visits to senior living facilities can resume with authorization from Gov. Stitt. The governor has not yet set a date for nursing homes to reopen.
- Entertainment venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys and sports venues can open at 100% capacity as long as social distancing requirements are followed.
- Organized youth sports can resume as long as family and spectators practice social distancing.
- Bars can start operating at full capacity if sanitation protocols are in place and employees are given masks.
- Retail stores can open at full capacity provided guidelines for their industry are followed.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins 12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.