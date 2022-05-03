A lawsuit against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority alleges that it does not have the legal authority to construct toll roads in Norman after the legislature declined to approve two bills to authorize them in 1999.
The OTA announced its Advancing and Connecting Communities and Economics Safely Statewide (ACCESS) plan in February. The $5 billion, 15-year plan will expand the state's turnpike system including two new toll roads in Norman — one in east Norman west of Lake Thunderbird in the watershed that will connect the Kickapoo Turnpike south to Purcell, and a second along Indian Hills Road that will connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City.
Pike Off OTA filed a lawsuit late Monday in Cleveland County District Court to ask a judge to decide if the OTA’s plans are valid.
The legal challenge comes one day before the Council of Bond Oversight will decide if it will approve the OTA's request to obtain a $200 million line of credit to begin environmental and engineering studies for the ACCESS plan.
As reported by The Transcript, the OTA has cited its authority to construct those toll roads as stated in a bill the legislature adopted in 1987 that included several turnpike projects. That bill referred to a toll road “in the vicinity of Moore and Norman,” but the lawsuit alleges it does not match the path described in the OTA's current plans as the Southern Extension, which runs south to Purcell at I-35.
Toll roads are authorized by state statute with the approval of the legislature for specific projects, and without the stated projects in the 1987 bill, the OTA is not authorized to build the roads in Norman, the lawsuit states.
Despite a 1999 study that proposed a route from Purcell through east Norman and north to Interstate 40, “no legislation had ever authorized OTA to extend an Oklahoma City outer loop or other metropolitan area turnpike as far south as the vicinity of Purcell,” the lawsuit says.
“To the contrary, legislation has never allowed the OTA to build an Oklahoma City metropolitan area turnpike any further south than the vicinity of Norman,” it reads.
The lawsuit pointed to the insufficiency of the 1987 bill, noting that two proposed bills that describe the currently proposed Southern Extension failed to pass in 1999.
“Two bills (HB 1459 and SB 371) were introduced in the Oklahoma legislature in early 1999 to allow the extension of the south end of the Oklahoma City outer loop turnpike down to Purcell, instead of down only to the area of Moore and Norman,” the lawsuit reads. “These bills would have authorized the OTA to build what it now calls the South Extension. These bills were both rejected in the legislative process, and never became law.”
The lawsuit alleges that federal environmental protection agencies that will be impacted by a toll road built in the Lake Thunderbird watershed were not notified, and that studies on the impact to natural resources and citizens were not performed.
As reported by The Transcript, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told the OTA in a letter last month that it learned of the turnpikes through news reports and concerned citizens.
The lawsuit challenges claims the OTA has asserted about the need for proposed turnpikes.
“The OTA has indicated it will not consider any alternative routes, and that there is no level of homes and properties destroyed or damaged that would be too high for the OTA to decide not to build the turnpikes,” the lawsuit reads. “The OTA claims that there is no other way to relieve traffic congestion on I-35 other than to build the new ACCESS Oklahoma turnpikes where and as planned.”
The lawsuit accuses the OTA of causing financial harm to the city and county through the loss of property and sales taxes.
It also alleges the turnpike projects in Norman will threaten clean drinking water. The east Norman turnpike, the lawsuit states, will cause harm to Lake Thunderbird and the Garber Wellington Aquifer, “which underlies about 3,000 square miles of central Oklahoma and underlies all or part of Cleveland, Logan, Lincoln, Payne, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties.”
Pike Off OTA spokesman Michael Nash said defeating the OTA in Norman is up to its residents.
“This lawsuit is simply a routine intervention to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s unauthorized actions that would wrongly displace over a thousand Oklahomans,” he said. “But this lack of professional ethics and disregard for the people is the standard for this entity that has the absolute power of eminent domain without oversight. Not even the legislation has been successful at reigning them in. The governor won’t stand up to them.
“It’s up to the people, and here we are. Pike Off OTA has said from the beginning that we are going to stop these turnpikes, and we are going to stop the OTA for good. Now we will proceed to the initiative petition to either specifically or effectively revoke the OTA’s authority to build any more turnpikes and repeat to anyone else what happened in Harrah and what almost happened here.”
A request for comment was not immediately returned from the OTA and Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has the authority to revoke the OTA's plans.
The lawsuit was filed in Cleveland County District Court, and names several plaintiffs in addition to Pike Off OTA, including Amy Cerato, Mike Leary, Vince Dougherty, Terrie and Mike Club, Twyla Smith, Cali Coward, Karen and Mike Powell, Cedric and Darla LeBlanc, Claudette Wispe, Mark Dooling, Nate and Kara Piel, Nikki and John Whitson, Robert and Chelsea Wallace, Robin Stead, Anna Olson, Tassie Hirschfeld and Ice Blast LLC.