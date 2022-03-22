A nonprofit organization called Pike Off OTA (Oklahoma Turnpike Authority) has called a press conference ahead of the council meeting Tuesday.
The council has expressed unanimous support to adopt a resolution Tuesday to disavow the OTA’s plans to build two turnpikes in Norman — one along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City and another in east Norman, an extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike west of the Lake Thunderbird watershed.
According to Oklahoma Secretary of State records, Pike Off OTA formed on March 15, weeks after the Feb. 22 OTA announcement of its $5 billion, 15-year plan to expand toll roads throughout the state. Pike Off OTA is headed up by former Ward 5 councilor Michael Nash, Dave Moore and Dr. Amy Cerato, a civil engineer and environmental science professor at the University of Oklahoma, Nash said.
The organization’s press invitation provided no additional details ahead of the meeting other than it will gather 6 p.m. at City Hall.
OTA told The Transcript it plans to conduct environmental and impact studies on the proposed routes, which will be completed by the end of 2022.
The council’s resolution reads that the city will oppose the toll roads for environmental concerns and future plans for land use in Ward 5.
“The resolution establishes the City’s position that the OTA should study the impact of the proposed turnpike on the Lake Thunderbird watershed prior to moving forward and make the results of such study publicly available,” a staff report reads. “... that insufficient information exists to support the construction of the Kickapoo turnpike extension through Norman, and that the City opposes the construction of all aspects of Access Oklahoma proposed to occur within Norman without this information.”
The lake is part of an ongoing study to reuse highly treated wastewater — potable water reuse — that would be discharged into the lake. Whooping Cranes, a federally protected endangered bird, have been spotted at the lake, according to the state’s wildlife conservation.
Resistance in Ward 5 has been mounting since the OTA’s announcement and a town hall meeting hosted by the ward’s councilor, Rarchar Tortorello. Tortorello is holding weekly Facebook live meetings and has planned future town hall meetings.
A rally, “Go Away OTA” will be held Wednesday at noon at the State Capitol building on the fourth floor Rotunda.