Norman residents who struggle to find transportation outside of normal transit hours may soon have another option if the City Council tests an on-demand transit program.
During a study session Tuesday, the council discussed spending $750,000 allocated in July on a 12-month pilot program to fill gaps in fixed transit route service.
As proposed, the city would contract with a provider as a turn-key service and not operate a city-run program.
Transit is not available during late evenings or Sundays, which means lower- wage earners in retail who often work late shifts have no reliable transportation.
The city contracts with Embark to provide fixed-route transit from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Para-transit for disabled riders can schedule rides 24 hours in advance.
The council hired HTNB, a consulting firm, in September to study transit needs for on-demand users and para-transit service.
The consultants recommended the service operate from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and daytime hours on Sunday. They also recommended that the pilot program be limited to a defined area.
The zone would need to be in an area of the city where the most customers would be likely to use the service to study user response and for diminished wait times, the consultants said. A larger zone would likely mean demand would exceed the budget, increase wait times and lower approval from users.
A proposed zone from the heart of the city could encompass a five-mile radius with pickup and dropoff in that area only, according to a presentation map.
“I think if we have a pilot in a small area we can learn from it and expand it out,” said Taylor Johnson, the city’s transit and parking director.
Johnson said specific destinations not in the zone, such as the Norman Regional Health Plex, could be added.
Ward 2 council member Lauren Schueler said she wanted to be sure the coverage area would include the people who would use it the most — from home to work.
“They ride the bus to work but how can they get home?” she asked. “I want to make sure that we’re still able to service them throughout this pilot.”
Johnson said the area could be as large as 7.5 miles or could be moved to accommodate the most riders for that need in the area. The issue is the money.
“The budget really begs us to have some sort of defined area,” he said.
Ward 7 council member Stephen Holman asked if the pilot program on Saturday and Sunday would include para-transit services.
Johnson said the transit provider would be “required to have some accessible vehicles for those folks that need it just like we would.”
HTNB consultants recommended the city partner with Embark, which will eventually offer on-demand services for para-transit riders instead of the required 24-hour notice.
Johnson clarified that Embark has received a grant to upgrade the software to schedule trips. He said it could be up to two years before a partnership is likely to “see if we can expand the para-transit service in an on-demand model.”
Schueler thanked city staff and consultants for the study to make the pilot a reality.
“I think it’s a good place to start and see what happens,” she said. “I think the recommendations are really good for what we’re hoping to see in the future.”
Mayor Larry Heikkila asked if any council members objected to moving forward with the proposed pilot program. None objected or had further questions.
