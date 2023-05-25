After more than two decades of hibernation, the smell of breadsticks penetrated the senses of locals who waited patiently for their favorite Italian restaurant to reopen.
On Tuesday night, Pinocchio’s, 2627 Classen Blvd., opened its doors as part of a “soft” opening that attracted new and returning patrons.
The doors officially opened at 5 p.m., but that didn’t stop dozens from lining up ahead of time, including Allis Vaughn, a Tinker Air Force Base worker who came two hours early to be the first one for pasta and breadsticks.
“I used to go there when I was a kid, as early back as when I was 8-10 years old, and I’m 57 now,” she said.
Vaughn now looks after her father, who has cancer and was unable to attend Tuesday’s opening. She said she didn’t want that to get in the way of him being able to enjoy buttery breadsticks.
“I promised him some spaghetti and breadsticks, and so, yeah, I wanted to be the first one here,” she said.
Glen Woods founded Pinocchio’s in 1972 at Stubbeman Village, according to The Transcript and other news reports, and closed shop in 2001, one year after Woods decided to switch careers.
In 2000, Woods, then 53, decided to teach music and band at Madison Elementary School.
Craving good breadsticks
In April 2020, Michael Nash, now a Ward 5 City Council member, said he was craving good breadsticks after purchasing food from a local chain restaurant.
“I was eating breadsticks from one of our other restaurants here and I was disappointed by the experience and started thinking back to Pinocchio’s,” Nash recalled.
After realizing there were no Pinocchio’s style-restaurants anymore, he did his research, found Woods’ home address, and knocked on his door to present a business proposition.
“I came across an interview with Glen Woods from 405 Magazine where he was talking about Pinocchio’s,” Nash told The Transcript. “I learned that he’s still around in Norman and the restaurant was entirely local.”
The councilor saw that people were talking about Pinocchio’s on different Facebook Groups, including “The History of Norman, Oklahoma.”
Nash said he felt like he needed to bring it back after reading the many comments people posted about the restaurants.
At its height, Pinocchio’s restaurants could be found on East Lindsey Avenue and West Robinson Street at the intersection of 36th Avenue NW, in addition to the Stubbeman Village location
“I thought, there’s already a market. There’s people still passionate. I said, there’s an opportunity here,” Nash said. “I don’t think he followed Facebook at all, so it came as a complete surprise to him that Pinocchio’s had meant so much to so many people.”
Nash’s wife, Shandell, who serves as de facto general manager of the restaurant, didn’t think her husband was serious at first, not until he approached Woods at his doorstep.
‘Cult following’
“We were just sitting in the backyard during the lockdown, just talking about it, and I thought, ‘Oh, he’s just joking around,’” she said. “At the same time, though, I agreed with him. I also saw the cult following on the History of Norman Facebook posts, and I knew what a big deal it was.”
Now in his mid-70s, Woods agreed to come back and serve as a chef at the new restaurant. He is in charge of training new chefs, approving decorations and paying attention to just about every other small detail needed to recreate the look and feeling.
Nash said he is trying to mimic the look of the original Stubbeman Village location.
“Part of what I wanted to do was to bring this thing back so it doesn’t disappear and fade off into public memory,” he said. “I told (Woods) I understand he’s getting up there in years, but to my surprise, he’s one of those individuals that doesn’t truly age. He’s completely all together. He’s super sharp. He’s really active.”
Shandall Nash said by soft opening, she means that they are only serving limited menu options, and for now, it is carry-out only.
Also, she is asking folks to understand that cooks are still being trained, and inventory is limited. By 7:12 p.m., she posted that the restaurant had reached capacity for that night.
“Once we are fully staffed and have everyone trained, we’ll schedule a grand opening where we’re going to cut a ribbon,” she told The Transcript.
Currently, the restaurant is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays, but that will change after Woods completes training of his staff. The restaurant is also only open for dinner from 5-9 p.m., which will also change when the restaurant recruits more workers. In the coming months, Shandall Nash said she wants to open the restaurant at 11 a.m. so folks can enjoy breadsticks for lunch.
Jancy Roberts, a local emergency medical technician, came early to the soft opening because she used to be a server at the location on West Robinson Street while she attended high school.
As she waited for her order, she told The Transcript about how the new restaurant compared to the old ones.
“We were so excited. My whole family was so excited. My brother even lives in Kansas and he’s been texting me. He’s asking, ‘Have they opened yet?’ and ‘Can you bring my breadsticks to Kansas?’” Roberts said. “The décor lives up to expectations, the menu, especially the menu.”
Darell Cookman, a retired General Motors employee and vice president of the Central Oklahoma Woodturners Association, said he used to go to the location on East Lindsey.
“The breadsticks were great. We used to get spaghetti and breadsticks. We used to get it every time,” Cookman said.
He expressed appreciation that the new location is no longer on Campus Corner.
“I’m glad they wound up over here instead of Campus Corner. We don’t go on Campus Corner by the school here. It’s the parking. It should be more family friendly,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.