Twenty years after a family-owned Norman staple ended their run of three decades of serving spaghetti, pizza, salads and what some would say were the best breadsticks known to man, the restaurant will make its return in 2022.
Pinocchio’s opened on Elm Street in Stubbeman Village in 1972. It was created, owned and operated by Glenn Woods, who still lives in town.
As for the location, Norman resident and business partner Michael Nash said they are still trying to find the perfect new home for Pinocchio’s. Nash and Woods are looking for spaces with kitchens built out.
“We’re shooting for opening up in the first quarter of 2022,” Nash said.
Nash said he and Woods are still assessing the cost of the project as well.
Pinocchio’s operated in three locations during its run — the original restaurant on Elm Street, a second location on Lindsey Street and another built in 1993 on West Robinson Street. It was one of the first independent businesses in the area to prohibit smoking, boasting the slogan ‘Smoke Free Since 1993.’
The food at Pinocchio’s was also a hit with organization functions such as March of Dimes fundraisers and events at Norman Public Schools. Woods said he once served 500 people in 30 minutes.
The inspiration behind the locally-famous breadsticks and spaghetti comes from Woods’ mother, who he said was an incredible cook.
“I tweaked the recipes a bit, because I thought some things needed to be changed exactly to the way I liked it, and as it turns out, that was the way a lot of other people liked it too,” Woods said.
The restaurant was a popular spot on game days for locals and visitors alike. It left such a strong culinary impression on patrons that Woods was asked about it even a decade after they served their last breadsticks.
“I was in an Oklahoma City McDonald’s about 10 years ago, and there was a guy in a seating area that kept looking at me before coming and sitting at my booth with me,” Woods said. “He then says, ‘why did you close that place?’”
Woods said that was somewhat of a common occurrence in the years following Pinocchio’s closure. Even his daughter was asked what happened as a student at the University of Oklahoma.
Scott Martin, President and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce recalls eating at Pinocchio’s during his days as an OU student.
“I remember going there right next to the dorms to have to have breadsticks and enjoy their fare — a comforting memory from my college years,” Martin said.
The reason for the closure despite its popularity with locals? Woods said he was ready to devote his time to teaching music, and did so for 17 years at Norman elementary and middle schools.
Norman resident Michael Nash said he was eating Papa John’s breadsticks with his wife last year, which sparked a conversation about Pinocchio’s. Following that discussion, Nash knocked on Woods’ door to figure out how to bring the institution back.
“After a while of thinking on it, [Woods] said ‘you know what, let’s do it,” Nash said. “Without his involvement, it’s not Pinocchio’s.”
Opening after 20 years of closure will require updates to the business model, Nash said.
The original concept focused on the dine-in experience, but Nash said having an efficient takeout process is key to Pinocchio’s future success.
“We want to be ready for that, with DoorDash and UberEATS and all those other services,” Nash said.
The menu will be revised, but patrons can expect all of the classics, with expansion following customer feedback. A system for cook-at-home breadsticks is also in the conceptualization process.
Both Woods and Nash expressed excitement toward reopening an establishment that Normanites have fond memories of.
“[Woods] created this long lasting and exceptional brand, and now I think it’s a good time to bring that back to people,” Nash said.
Martin said anyone who lived in Norman during Pinocchio’s 30-year run likely has fond recollections of the restaurant.
“The prospect of it coming back is pretty exciting, and I think it would garner a lot of sentimental value and connection,” Martin said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of folks like myself that would enjoy an opportunity to go back and relive some of the memories from decades ago.”