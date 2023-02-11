For Valentine’s Day this Tuesday many locals are ditching retail and making their own arts and crafts to celebrate the occasion.
The Cleveland County Department of Health, sponsors of the Second Friday Art Walk, invited different vendors, including the Pioneer Library System, which demonstrated how visitors can try their hand at something new.
“One of the crafts they are doing, they have a laser wood burning machine,” said Mary Bixler, health department spokesperson. “People can make garden signs or burn a little heart into wood for Valentine’s Day. It’s really cute, and it makes the room smell nice.”
Beverly Thiege, children’s services manager at Norman Public Library Central, said that there are a lot of things that people can do to celebrate the occasion, which centers around love and affection.
The Maker Lab on the second floor of the library has different machines to help those wanting to create professional-grade crafts.
“Of course, our maker lab has the engraver," Thiege said. "You can make a simple glass or a water bottle.
The library also offers embroidery machines, which Thiege said are popular. With a little bit of thought, people can stitch Valentine’s messages into items such as T-shirts, blankets or dish towels.
The library also offers 3D printing, according to Thiege. For Valentine’s Day, crafters can make a Valentine’s box, plastic roses, letters, or even a plastic valentine.
Taryn Kingery, librarian at Norman Public Library East, ran one of two booths for Pioneer Library System at The Well.
As part of the event, she encouraged kids, young and old, to make valentines from construction paper, card stock, markers, glue, scissors, and other art materials.
For a fun Valentine craft, she recommends musical hearts, which is played like musical chairs, but the kids sit on a heart, instead of a chair.
“Whatever heart they sat on, they did an activity like spin in a circle five times or sing the ABCs in a fun voice,” Kingery said.
For preschoolers and toddlers who want in on craft-making, Central Library is offering an Early Explorers class at 10 a.m. on Monday. The young crafters can create valentine-related items with foam hearts, pipe cleaners, card stock and other materials.
“That is designed for toddlers and preschoolers to come and explore things,” Thiege said. “It is a pre-STEAM-related program, but there are craft-related things in that program that kids can take something, manipulate it, make it their own, and take it home.”
She said it is a great opportunity for a child to make a craft to give to a parent, sibling, grandparent, friend or loved one.
Popular among teens and tweens are homemade valentines that light up, Tiege said.
“Last Wednesday, the tweens made valentine’s cards with lightbulbs using copper tape," she said. "It lit up, so illuminated valentine's card. That was neat, the kids really enjoyed that."
To make a valentine light up, crafters need a valentine that they don’t mind sticking holes in to insert light bulbs, preferably homemade, card stock, 1/4-inch copper tape, CR 2032 coin cell batteries, 5 millimeter LED bulbs, and binder clips.
For full instructions, visit leftbraincraftbrain.com/light-circuit-valentines/.
