The Pioneer Library System is one of eight public libraries from across the country to receive the 2020 Opie Award, given out by Orangeboy Inc., a leading consultancy for public libraries and provider of Savannah, the Community Engagement Platform built exclusively for libraries.
Winners were selected from across the country by an independent board of library leaders who evaluated proposals submitted by applicants outlining inspiring or innovative ideas designed to further support the communities served by each library.
OrangeBoy announced in October a $10,000 pool for award grants would be available in 2020 but increased this amount after receiving a high number of innovative proposals. Grants awarded this cycle more than doubled the original pool, totaling $22,500.
Joining PLS as 2020 Opie Award recipients are: Cedar Park Public Library, Cedar Park, Texas; Elkhart Public Library: Elkhart, Ind.; Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Glendale, Calif.; Grosse Pointe Public Library, Grosse Pointe, Mich.; Missouri River Regional Library, Jefferson City, Mo.; Saint Joseph County Public Library, South Bend, Ind.; and Whitefish Bay Public Library, Whitefish Bay, Wisc.
The Opie Award is an annual award from OrangeBoy Inc. named after the founding OrangeBoy, Opie.
The Opie Award honors OrangeBoy clients that present new or ongoing ideas that embody the characteristics and values of OrangeBoy’s namesake — curious, confident and competitive. The Opie Award celebrates libraries serving their communities in inspiring and innovative ways.
Honoring the outstanding achievements of award recipients serves as a reminder that libraries positively affect their communities and the way individuals live and succeed. Recipients and amounts awarded are selected by an independent, impartial committee of library leaders not employed by OrangeBoy Inc.
