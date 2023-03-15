Pioneer Library System was recently recognized for its community impact with the first Library of the Year award presented by the Oklahoma Library Association.
The system includes 12 libraries in Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties and serves Norman at three locations: Norman Central, Norman West and Norman East.
Pioneer Library System representatives accepted the award March 9 during a ceremony at the Norman Embassy Suites during the joint conference of the Oklahoma Library Association and the Mountain Plains Library Association.
“It awards a library or library system that has really provided outstanding service or gone above and beyond, and to make a significant impact for other libraries across the state, and in the people that they serve,” said Kelly Sitzman, Pioneer’s director of communications and employee development.
Sitzman said the association took note of the Pioneer’s programming, including the system’s adult online high school.
“This year, we helped roll out an adult online high school statewide,” she said. “We shared our best practices and our experiences with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, and now they are able to offer that program to libraries statewide.”
The Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School is a fully accredited high school for adults to complete online.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Area Chamber of Commerce, nominated Pioneer for the award.
“Pioneer Library System is the gold standard in our state when it come to libraries,” he told The Transcript. “When I think of innovative tend setters in that arena, Pioneer Library System immediately comes to mind.”
Martin said the library system is integral to bolstering the workforce in Norman through its adult high school program.
“It is just one more way to help people grow and succeed and help them find meaningful work,” he said.
Sitzman said Pioneer was the first library to deploy Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in partnership with the State of Oklahoma, which allows parents to sign up children 5 and under to receive a book in the mail every month, personalized with the child’s name.
“We were the first system in the state to launch that program, and within the first three months of having that program offered, over 20% of eligible children in our area had signed up,” she said.
Tim Miller, current president of the library association, said the inaugural award went to Pioneer for its impact on its community.
“This is awarded to a library or library system that has provided outstanding programs and services that can be a model for other libraries, or that has made a significant impact on the lives of people in their communities,” Miller said.
Pioneer Library System opened in 1958, and Sitzman said it was the first multi-county library system in the state.
“A lot of the programs and services that we implement are replicated across the state though Oklahoma Department of Libraries or other library systems or just even standalone libraries in this state,” she said.
