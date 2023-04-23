Pioneer Library System is welcoming patrons to its Norman locations for National Library Week, which kicked off Sunday.
The week-long event continues through Friday, and will feature maker spaces, book clubs, story time, movie nights, hobby classes, lectures and more.
This year’s theme is "There's More to the Story.”
“We typically think of the library as a place for story time or books, but there is so much more to be discovered,” said Kelly Sitzman, director of communications and employee development for the library system.
The system will be celebrating the week by highlighting its nonbook offerings, such as free admission to museums across the state through experience passes, launchpads for kids, streaming services, solar benches, 24-hour libraries, and “out of the box” events.
Sitzman said the Pioneer Library System holds a tradition for celebrating the week.
“Pioneer Library System always actively participates in this initiative because we are often considered the ‘best kept secret’ in people's minds,” Sitzman said. “There is certainly more to the story about libraries that many are not aware of, and we love every opportunity to share what today's library truly looks like.”
This week, the library system will release exclusive National Library Week videos on its Facebook and Instagram feeds Monday through Friday, and each video will feature staff from across its three county service areas on topics relating to health, STEAM, community conversations, upward mobility, and early literacy and school readiness.
“We encourage the public to watch, learn, and feel that spark of inspiration about our library services and staff,” Sitzman said.
Aaron Pence, STEAM signature service coordinator, manages the Maker Lab at the Norman Central Library, as well as the Mobile Maker Lab, and he said National Library Week is important for the greater community.
“Check out a book, download an audiobook, come by to record a song or laser engrave a cutting board, or even just come spend time in the library,” Pence said. “We've always got fun events, interesting lectures, beautiful spaces to share and friends you just haven't met yet.”
Beverly Thiege, children’s service manager at Norman Library Central, said Norman’s libraries will offer programming for kids.
“We offer many weekly programs for kids, starting with Family Yoga on Sundays at 2 p.m.,” she said.
Other activities include:
• Toddler Storytime is at 10 a.m. on Mondays.
• Music Connection is at 6 p.m. on Mondays.
• Pawsitive Reading Buddies, where kids can practice reading to dogs, meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
• STEAM Kids meets at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and is for younger and older school-age children.
• Rhythm Babies, for babies and their caregivers, meets at 10 a.m. on Fridays.
• Preschool Storytime is at 10 a.m. on Fridays.
• Family Storytime is at 10: 30 a.m. on Saturdays.
“It's important for kids to have engaging and positive learning experiences outside of school to support their growth and to help them develop a mindset of lifelong learning,” Thiege said.
Caroline Dulworth, associate director of Pioneer Library System and branch manager of Norman Library Central, said Norman offers activities for adults that can be found on the Pioneer Library System webpage.
To celebrate the week, Dulworth hopes patrons come out and show their appreciation for the librarians who support the community throughout the year.
“Come visit your library, participate in a program, download an ebook or audiobook, donate to the PLS Foundation, or just tell a librarian that you appreciate them,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.