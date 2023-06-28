Pioneer Library System recently took home a national award for last year’s summer reading campaign.
The American Library Association, during its annual conference in Chicago, presented the library system with the 2023 John Cotton Dana Award for the work the local library system put into its 2022 summer reading and learning program.
Kelly Sitzman, director of communications and employee development oversaw the award-winning campaign, which comes with a $10,000 grant.
Sitzman said the library system was recognized for its 2022 Summer Learning Challenge marketing campaign.
“It was a group effort between our staff and our marketing department, but we really looked at how we could increase engagement over summer months,” she said.”
Sitzman said every summer, students experience a “summer slide,” or a period where they forget the lessons they learned at school. To encourage students to read and engage in other learning activities, the library system put together a reading challenge that encouraged students and adults to keep their minds active.
In the 2022 summer months, library services increased by 6%, Sitzman said.
“We saw more registrations, and we saw more completions of the Summer Learning Challenge which is also really important,” she said. “We want people to finish the challenge, not just sign up for it.”
The library system set a goal for patrons to complete 7 million points, which is the equivalent of 7 million reading or learning minutes.
“We had 17 million points of learning, Sitzman said. “Our community really showed up and showed us that they were interested in learning. It was pretty amazing to see that community engagement.”
In 2022, the district reached 25% more patrons than it did in 2019, before restrictions to promote social distancing practices to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lisa Wells, library system executive director, said the pandemic changed how the library system offered its services.
“We realized the journey that we had been on looked different as a result of the pandemic,” she said. “We knew that our digital experience for customers had really taken a higher priority because the in person ability to deliver services was really taken away for a good amount of time.”
Wells said coming out of the pandemic, to get back customers, the library had to expand services beyond books, which it had already started to do.
For the summer program, registrations increased from 2021 to 2022 by 48%, and completions of the program increased by 65% in that period, Sitzman said.
“We had customers complete over three times more activities than ever before in our Summer Learning Challenge history,” she said. “We reengaged 4,500 lapsed users, or people who had a library card but hadn’t been back in over a year.”
Aiden Street, associate director of Pioneer Library System, said it is an honor to receive the marketing award.
“John Cotton Dana is known in library circles as a historical figure who helped transition libraries from reading rooms to more community centric organizations, and community is really what PLS is all about,” she said. “Our libraries are wonderful partners in their communities and we wanted to make sure all the library customers knew we were eager to restore our engagement to pre pandemic levels.”
Street said library systems, in the past, focused on distributing books, but in today’s world, libraries play an increased role as they engage with the community to fill its needs from providing community programs to helping individuals build their résumés.
Street added that summer is a great time to engage families at the library because children have more time on hand.
“All those millions of minutes logged during the challenge translated to people furthering their education as well as reading and learning for enjoyment,” she said.
Lunden England, marketing and communications specialist for the library system, said the district is trying to reach 11 million learning minutes before Aug. 15 for the 2023 Summer Learning Challenge. To date, users have already logged in 10 million minutes.
“I am amazed at the enthusiasm of our summer learners,” England said.
This year, each branch distributes small prizes, like slap bracelets, stickers, and hacky sacks, based on how many minutes patrons accumulate. If patrons earn enough learning points, their names are entered into a district-wide drawing where they can win big prizes.
Grand prizes vary by age. Adults can win an indoor hydroponics growing unit. Teens can win cameras, kids can win Lego kits, and smaller learners can win SmartMax play sets.
In March, the library system took home the 2023 Library of the Year award from the Oklahoma Library Association.
The system includes 12 libraries in Cleveland, McClain, and Pottawatomie counties and serves Norman at three locations: Norman Central, Norman West and Norman East.
