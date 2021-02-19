The City of Norman is still asking for water conservation efforts after water service was completely restored following a pipe burst at the Norman Water Treatment Plant.
In a press release Friday morning, city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer urged Norman residents to conserve water.
“Water storage tanks are taking longer to refill following the Water Treatment Plant’s temporary outage, causing low-water pressure across Norman,” Meyer said in the release. “Customers are asked to only drip one or two indoor faucets that are on exterior walls. If you don’t have indoor exterior faucets, drip an internal faucet to keep water flowing.”
Some recommendations made by the city ask residents to skip loads of laundry, only run the dishwasher when necessary, take shorter showers and make sure sprinklers are turned off.
The city also asked residents to protect their water line so their residential pipes don’t burst. Meyer said residents can protect their water lines by leaving cabinet doors open, only dripping faucets that are on exterior walls, not using open flames or boiling water to thaw pipes and knowing where their emergency shutoff is in case of an emergency.
“Please help your neighbors by using water efficiently,” Meyer said in the release.
