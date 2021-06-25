OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma businesses are set to have more freedom in how they serve their customers once House Bill 2726 goes into effect July 1.
HB 2726, authored by Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, introduces language into the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Control Act that would allow Oklahoma small businesses to offer bottle service to their customers.
“This legislation will have a positive economic impact for Oklahoma, in our major metro areas especially the businesses in Bricktown, Chisholm Creek, Norman, Stillwater, Tulsa, and Lawton,” Pittman said. “Our business owners can use all the help they can get, after having a really hard year in sales and service. I’m grateful that we were able to get this done.”
HB2726 is the first piece of legislation Pittman had signed into law this year. Pittman said she is pleased with the bipartisanship work that was accomplished to get the bill passed.
“When I ran for office, economic development for Oklahoma and my district were at the top of my priorities,” Pittman said. “I am going to continue the fight to empower our community to grow in a way that helps business owners and their employees be competitive.”
“Bottle service provides an exciting new opportunity — not just for those who enjoy the nightlife but for local businesses, as well, who will now have another way to engage their customers. It’s a win-win especially in a vibrant, college town like Norman,” said Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman
Pittman said health care and safety precautions also were considered as Oklahomans began to reopen and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
