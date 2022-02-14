The Norman Planning Commission unanimously approved two rezoning requests Thursday for a brewery taproom and upstairs loft on Main Street.
Adair & Associates Realty President James L. Adair requested special use rezoning for a bar, lounge or tavern and a renewal of a special use for a mixed-use building for a property previously zoned as commercial, located at 205 E. Main St.
During the applicant presentation, Adair said taking a 120-year-old building, updating it to a current need and getting it up to current code, particularly Americans with Disabilities Act, is a challenge. The last remodel of the building predated ADA.
Adair said this is the first time he has done two special use projects at the same time.
Prior to COVID-19, Adair said he received a special use permit for a loft apartment upstairs, but pandemic difficulties and uncertainty with design preferences delayed plans.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do downstairs,” Adair said.
Adair said he now has a plan for a bar and taproom downstairs and a lease ready to go following city council’s permission for rezoning.
This will be the third brewery in the two-block area on Main Street.
“I’m not a beer drinker, but I think that qualifies as a pub crawl,” Adair said. “”We’re excited to continue to see more entertainment-related businesses coming downtown.”
The motion was carried unanimously.
Commissioner Dave Boeck said, for years, Norman has talked about bringing people to live downtown, as urban areas thrive with people who live and work downtown.