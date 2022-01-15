The Norman Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for a downtown historical landmark at a monthly meeting Thursday.
Adair & Associates Realty President James L. Adair requested rezoning for the historical Primrose Building, 115. S. Peters Ave., from C-3, intensive commercial district, to simple planned unit development.
The 7,776-square-foot building built in 1930 is currently an office space, but Adair plans to offer residences, commercial and office space, according to a staff presentation.
The motion passed 6-0, clearing the latest hurdle in what would be the first renovation of the building in nearly 50 years.
City of Norman planner Colton Wayman said Adair is wanting to rezone to allow for one Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible residential dwelling unit on the bottom floor as well as the residential dwelling units on the top.
Adair said redevelopment is always a challenge, and a paramount focus for projects like the one proposed for the Primrose Building, should be to respect the history and integrity of the structure.
“This building is the one we wanted,” Adair said. “We knew the building well enough to know it could physically accommodate loft apartments.”
Adair is occasionally asked about putting loft apartments in his properties. He said the answer is they often have an office renovation completed upstairs. The Primrose Building’s office spaces were last renovated in 1973.
Adair said the property needs significant work.
According to the applicant’s presentation, the site is low slope with minimal topographic variation and no part of the property is in a water quality protection zone.
Rezoning to SPUD would allow for an ADA-accessible apartment on the ground floor, Adair said.
The Primrose Building was the original hotel in Norman, Adair said.
To bring partial residential use back to the building would bring it full circle, he added.
The rest of the ground floor would go back to offices, Adair said.
Planning Commission secretary Dave Boeck said the project is innovative, but urged Adair to consider an exclusively residential ground floor.
“I like someone doing an accessible unit for a professional to live downtown,” Boeck said.
“I do not have any desire to set a precedent for ground floor residential in downtown Norman,” Adair said, adding that the ideal tenants on the ground floor would be a restaurant or retail, which would produce sales taxes for the city.