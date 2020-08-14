NORMAN — The Pride of Oklahoma staff will meet Monday to finalize plans for the upcoming football season.
The meeting was scheduled after the Big 12 Conference suspended all band and spirit travel to away games for the season last month. Band and Athletics staff members have been meeting throughout the spring and summer to strategize the safest way to keep the Pride of Oklahoma as a part of the game day experience in Norman, said Brian Britt, director of the Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band.
With the decision this week by the Big 12 Conference to move forward with the football season this fall, Britt said staff is currently putting the finishing touches on their plans for the Pride of Oklahoma at home games.
“We have found some very creative solutions that will allow us to continue providing high quality entertainment for the Sooner Fans and keep our band members safe while supporting the Sooners from the stands,” Britt said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.