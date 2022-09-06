The large playground at Andrews Park, 201 W. Daws St. in Norman, will close beginning Wednesday to demolish the entire play system (this project does not include the smaller playground for young children: the “Tot-Lot Playground”).
Construction of a new, inclusive playground at Andrews Park will begin later this month.
The new Andrews Park playground will accommodate children of all ability levels with a poured-in-place surface and adaptive play features.
The expected completion of the inclusive playground is November 2022.
Questions may be directed to the Department of Parks & Recreation at 366-5472.
