The Norman City Council pressed officials from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority with dozens of questions during a study session Tuesday that left many unknowns for councilors and their constituents.
The OTA last month announced a $5 billion, 15-year statewide expansion of toll roads with two proposed in Norman – one along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City, and a second in east Norman west of Lake Thunderbird that will extend the Kickapoo Turnpike south toward Purcell.
Residents have protested the plan at the state Capitol and formed an advocacy nonprofit organization, while the council adopted a resolution to disavow the plan.
The OTA has said the routes will ease congestion and enhance public safety, especially along the southern portion of Interstate 35, where population growth and the number of drivers increases “exponentially.”
On Tuesday, Ward 2 Lauren Schueler wanted to know when constituents in the path of the expansion would be contacted to sell their property to the OTA, and why property acquisitions would begin before the design of toll roads and environmental studies were complete.
“Once we get further in design, which will be based off designers and based off environmental studies, when it gets to that point that we’re confident the right of way has been established and safety has been established, at that point we will start the negotiation process,” said Todd Gore, right of way utility and property acquisition relocation specialist for the OTA.
While Gore would not state a timeline or directly answer when property acquisition would begin, he speculated that the process to obtain property begins when 60% of the design plan is complete.
Schueler pressed OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle on the number of homes that would be affected, but Echelle claimed he did not know the number. Ward 8 Matt Peacock asked Echelle how many acres would be required for an interchange.
When he replied he did not know, Peacock asked him to venture a “best guess.” Echelle declined to do so.
However, in a later discussion that questioned a proposed route on the west side of the lake, Echelle said it would have added 12 miles to the route and impacted “additional neighborhoods.”
Ward 1 Brandi Studley said Echelle knows how many homes would be affected in Norman if the west route around the lake was discarded due to the number of homes that would have been impacted.
Echelle later said he did not expect the southeastern extension to impact “significantly more” residents than previous turnpikes near a metropolitan area.
OTA officials were more specific about environmental studies.
Kirsten McCollough, an environmental specialist for Garver Engineering, is working on the project. She announced studies would be ongoing during the design process and would include federally-required studies where the plan crosses the path of federal jurisdiction.
“In the case of Lake Thunderbird, where there is that federal property, if we did end up with an alignment that would use any of that property, we then would be in the federal National Environmental Policy Act,” McCollough said. “The studies that we’re doing all comply with federal law that covers all those environmental resources.
“So, regardless of the fact that the turnpike is not federally funded, or parts of the program that are not on federal land, all those studies will be done to meet federal law — Endangered Species Act, Clean Water Act. There’s no difference in the way we conduct studies, whether that’s for the turnpike or ODOT or any other agency that had federal funds.”
Mayor Breea Clark asked if the OTA knows whether residents whose land is taken by the OTA choose to remain in that same community. Echelle said he did not know, and that the OTA does not track where people move.
Clark also asked if the OTA reimbursed cities and counties for their loss of ad valorem tax and sales tax revenue through population loss.
“I don’t know the answer to that question, but I don’t think that’s been done,” Echelle said.
“Well, we’re going to be doing a whole lot of new things in Norman, Oklahoma this time around,” Clark said.
Clark also asked Echelle if he was aware that rose rocks are unique formations that are highly concentrated in Norman. He was unaware of their “concentrated” presence in Norman, he said.
McCollough said she was aware of it and has asked about specific locations for the formations.
“So that again, we can map those with all the other environmental information that we will be mapping and assess where our corridor may or may not intersect with those rocks,” she said.
Peacock asked how much money has the OTA set aside for reclamation of any contamination that could result from construction of the turnpike. Echelle said none had been set aside.
Clark asked Echelle what it would take for the OTA to leave Norman out of its plans.
“What is it going to have to get to– to say, ‘you know what, this just isn’t worth it, or it’s not appropriate,’?” she asked.
“I don’t know the answer to that standing here today,” Echelle said. “We are going to continue to weigh this information as it comes in, both the survey information and engineering and environmental information that has been provided … I don’t think there’s something out there, but there could be.”
Clark said she would ask him, just as she’d asked Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz, “please don’t do this in Norman. Just don’t. They’re [residents] not going to make it easy for you.”