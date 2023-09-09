Pioneer Library System is bringing back its 18th annual Touch A Truck fundraiser event, the proceeds of which will support programming for the six locations in Cleveland County.
The free event will take place on Sept. 23 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
Will Merrick, development officer for Pioneer Library System and event co-organizer, said the library makes money off sponsors, as well as donations.
“It's free to the public, but we accept donations for anyone who wants to support the library's programs,” Merrick said.
The library system will invite first responder trucks, including police cars, fire trucks and ambulances. It will also bring in different kinds of trucks.
“We get fire trucks, cranes, helicopters, any sort of truck you can imagine,” he said.
Beverly Theige, children’s services manager at Norman Public Library Central and co-organizer, said kids can expect dump trucks, cherry pickers, cement mixers, buses and street sweepers.
“I think the Boomer Sooner truck is coming,” she said. “We also have our Mobile Maker Lab, which is our private truck for Pioneer Library System.”
Kids and adults alike will have the chance to engrave items at the maker lab. Merrick recommended that visitors bring a bag to carry goodies and swag.
“We nearly receive $2,500 at the door, just from people donating,” he said.
Merrick said he is expecting 2,500 people to show up for the event.
“The last couple years after COVID it’s been pretty consistent, around 2,500 people every year,” he said.
Theige said the event isn’t just about raising money for the library system, but it’s also about educating the public on the kinds of trucks used by professionals.
“It's really a hands-on experiential learning event,” Theige said. “Kids love trucks. They see them. They have pretend trucks, and this is an opportunity to actually get up and close to a big truck and climb inside and honk the horn.”
“It’s just very impactful for kids as they're learning about the world around them,” she added.
The event starts at 9 a.m., and Merrick said no horns will go off during the first hour for those with noise sensitivities. From 10 a.m. to noon, kids will have a chance to honk the horns in the trucks.
“And those kids are gonna climb around and honk horns,” he said.
Kelsey Williamson, branch Manager for Norman Public Library East, said the event is important to meet the needs of the community.
“The partners that bring their amazing vehicles have just as much fun as the kiddos, and we get to see a lot of smiley faces,” Williamson said. “It's a way for children and their families to not only get an up close and personal, hands-on, learning experience with their favorite trucks, but it brings a real sense of togetherness and a chance to interact with our important community helpers.”
Theige said she has directly seen the money raised being put to good use.
“We have used the money for summer programming to bring in special guests or groups for children,” she said. “That's during our summer learning challenge. And that's been very helpful.”
In the spring, the library system will put on Bug Fest, which it will take from money raised at Touch A Truck.
For more information about Touch A Truck, visit pioneer.libnet.info/event/8946668. For more information about the Pioneer Library System Foundation, visit plsfdn.org/.
