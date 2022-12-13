A memorial celebration of Shannon Hanchett’s life drew both tears and laughter from those who knew her best as they grappled with the loss of one held dear to their hearts.
Former co-workers from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, friends and family gathered on a cloudless Tuesday afternoon at Brookhaven Funeral Home to recall the sunshine she spread to anyone in her path.
Hanchett was born March 2, 1987, and died Dec. 8. She was an advocate for mental health and the LGBTQ community.
Known with affection as the “Cookie Queen,” Hanchett owned the Okie Baking Company, which she opened in 2018 out of a love for Oklahoma, history and all things made with sugar, friends and family said.
Teresa Capps worked with Hanchett in mental health and said she became a dear friend.
“That decision set into motion a relationship of love and light that not only impacted my work family but me also,” Capps said.
Hanchett showed friendship and love to many, Capps said.
“People from all walks of life in Norman and beyond felt inspiration, acceptance, love, and a soulful friendship from Shannon,” she said.
Former coworker Katie Harrison said Hanchett was a like a mom in the office who later helped her face life’s challenges.
“Nobody can make make me laugh like Shannon did,” Harrison said. “I hope I find that in another person someday but I don’t know that I will. The friendship we had I will cherish forever because I think it was rare and I think may of you know what I’m talking about, the rareness and uniqueness of that.”
Each one who shared memories of Hanchett read a poem on her behalf as a message from their late friend to help others.
“Look for me in the people I’ve known and loved,” Harrison said, reciting Merrit Malloy’s "Epitaph."
“And if you cannot give me away, at least let me live in your eyes and not your mind. You can love me most by letting hands touch hands, by letting bodies touch bodies, and by letting go of children that need to be free.”
Andrew, whose last name was inaudible, quoted from Maya Angelou’s "My Wish for You."
“My wish for you is that you continue to be who and how you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness,” he read. “Continue to allow humor to lighten the burden of your tender heart.”
