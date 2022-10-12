police lights

Norman police say they have taken an armed person barricaded in the Highland Village neighborhood into custody.

Police first tried to speak to the person around 9 p.m. Tuesday, and asked area residents to stay inside. They safely took him into custody after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to social media reports.

Police ask area residents who were evacuated during the incident to not yet return to their homes, reports state.

