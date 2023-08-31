A Pauls Valley man was charged in Cleveland County District Court for lewd acts against a child.
Marcos Trujillo, 26, was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on Aug. 28 for failing to carry out security verification, violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, and lewd acts to a child under 16.
However, he was only charged with lewd acts.
According to court documents, Trujillo was investigated because a woman filed a police report to the Lexington Police Department. The case was forwarded to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office because the alleged crime was within their jurisdiction.
The woman reported Trujillo allegedly showed a child a pornographic video.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 18, Trujillo told police he and the child had gone to a gas station. While there, he said he left his phone open, which displayed a sexually explicit photo that was sent in a conversation with a woman on the Facebook Messenger app. Trujillo allegedly told police he didn't mean for the child to see the picture.
However, on July 24, the child was forensically interviewed at the Mary Abbott Children's House. In the interview, the child disclosed Trujillo drove them to a "small dead-end" road in a cornfield and showed the child a pornographic video.
According to the court documents, the interviewer asked the child if the video was shown to them by accident. The child stated, "No, it was on purpose because he said 'can you do this,'" the child disclosed.
The child also took the police to where they alleged Trujillo had shown them the video.
Trujillo was interviewed again on Aug. 28 by Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Investigator Stephen Ponder.
Trujillo once again told police they went to a gas station and immediately went home. The affidavit stated Ponder then confronted Trujillo with his findings throughout the investigation.
The affidavit also said at that time, Trujillo admitted to a detour.
Ponder wrote in the affidavit that he told Trujillo his story didn't match what the child had disclosed.
"Trujillo claimed he was high on Methamphetamine and didn't know what he was doing," Ponder alleged.
Trujillo's bond is set at $40,000.
