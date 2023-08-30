CHOCTAW – An arrest warrant, which detailed the information regarding the deadly shooting at the season-opening football game between Choctaw and Del-City, was sealed on Wednesday, but police have made an arrest.
Police arrested a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said. Johnson told reporters the name of the minor involved wouldn't be released due to his age.
"An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest yesterday evening, and law enforcement executed that arrest. warrant," Johnson said. "The arrest was made without incident."
The probable cause affidavit stated the juvenile would be charged with second-degree murder for the homicide of Cordae Carter.
The court documents further said another person approached Carter, and a short confrontation ensued. The accused had a black gun, and witnesses alleged he approached Carter closely while "firing the gun."
Carter, 16, was pronounced deceased upon arrival at OU Medical Center.
"Investigators received information from a witness interview identifying a shooter by the nickname 'Bullet,'" the affidavit said.
The affidavit also included an additional person who may have been involved in the alleged altercation before the shooting.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the Del City officer who fired their weapon, critically injuring the 42-year-old man after shooting him in the chest.
