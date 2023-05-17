A train collided with a bike rider on Wednesday afternoon, but when Norman officers arrived the rider was nowhere to be found, police reported.
The department received a report that a train had collided with a bicyclist at the East Boyd Street railroad crossing at approximately 1:13 p.m., according to a spokesperson.
When officers responded to the scene, they located a damaged bicycle but no victim, police reported.
"Witnesses reported that the individual riding the bicycle walked away from the area following the collision," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Officers searched the area and contacted local hospitals, but were unable to locate the victim."
The crossing at East Boyd Street near Classen Boulevard was closed to traffic during the course of the response. As of 2:10 p.m. Wednesday all railroad crossings were back open and clear.
