A body found by firefighters after they put out a house fire over the weekend was a 71-year-old female, police reported Tuesday.
Police did not release a name.
Police and fire investigators continue to investigate the fire in the 1000 block of Fay Avenue.
Firefighters were called to the house near Flood Avenue and Robinson Street about 6:45 a.m. Saturday and discovered a body inside after extinguishing the fire.
Police said Tuesday there is no indication of any criminal activity.
