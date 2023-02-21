Fay Avenue Fire

One person was found dead Saturday morning after firefighters extinguished a fire on Fay Avenue.

 Kyle Phillips | The Transcript

A body found by firefighters after they put out a house fire over the weekend was a 71-year-old female, police reported Tuesday.

Police did not release a name.

Police and fire investigators continue to investigate the fire in the 1000 block of Fay Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the house near Flood Avenue and Robinson Street about 6:45 a.m. Saturday and discovered a body inside after extinguishing the fire.

Police said Tuesday there is no indication of any criminal activity.

