Time is running out to donate to needy children in Norman for the annual Holiday Wishes gift drive on behalf of the Center for Children and Families (CCFI).
The center serves children and families in crisis, from domestic and substance abuse to teenage mothers and families coping with divorce or separation.
The agency conducts its annual holiday gift drive via wishlists on its website with a maximum of $100 in gifts per person. Unwrapped gifts must be dropped off at 210 S. Cockrel Ave. by Monday, Dec. 5.
Melissa Klink, CCFI’s chief executive officer, said the center has just 25 wish lists left out of nearly 300 this year, a new record.
“We had more wish lists this year and part of that is because we’ve grown this year, we’ve added a lot of staff so we’re serving a lot more kids,” she said.
Ahead of the Monday deadline, the Norman Police Department is accepting diapers, pull-ups and wipes through Friday at 201 W. Gray Street for a “Fill the Cruiser” partnership with the center.
Klink said the NPD has partnered with the organization for several years.
“We are absolutely grateful for the Norman Police Department,” she said. “We have always had a strong partnership with the police department because, of course, they’re often the first responders to child abuse calls.”
Officers have been known to purchase diapers “out of their own pocket and change a diaper,” Klink said.
“I had an officer give me a call a couple of months ago and he had two officers on a call,” she recalled. “He came out to pick up diapers because there was a little boy who was needing his diaper changed, while these officers were waiting on a call for the appropriate responders to come help with the situation. They just needed to get this baby dry while they were waiting.”
Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Jeremy Garnand serves on CCFI’s board and is helping with the drive. He said officers have purchased tires, fixed bikes for high school students who ride to work and school and purchased meals for the hungry.
Children in need of a dry diaper is just one of many they often see, he said.
“Most of the kids see us on their worst day and anything that can be done to build a bond with children is a win for us,” Garnand said. “Regardless of the amount we have to spend, we want the children to know we will always be there for them.”
Klink said the diaper drive both raises awareness about the needs at CCFI and allows the organization to support the officers who help people in crisis.
Garnand said the department is happy to partner with CCFI.
“The more I can get involved, the more children are taken care of for the holiday season,” he said.
NPD spokeswoman Meghan Jackson said officers know that many families struggle this time of year and the diaper drive is just one way to help meet needs in the community.
“This is one of many community outreach and partnerships our agency is involved in and is a great way for our community to join together to make Norman a great place for all,” she told The Transcript in an email.
