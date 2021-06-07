NORMAN — The Norman City Council will discuss the city’s fiscal year ending 2022 budget at a Tuesday night meeting, during which councilors will consider whether to reallocate funds from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget again this year.
Several proposed amendments to the budget are routine in nature, like clerical errors or transfers for last minute needs in a fund. Two that generated much discussion from residents in previous meetings include participatory budgeting, and further reductions to the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget.
The agenda shows the council will discuss setting aside $1 million — a combination of funds previously earmarked for community programs and additional money from the general fund — for participatory budgeting. The program, tested in large cities including New York City, allows residents to decide how to spend the allocated money in the community.
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said during the council’s June 1 meeting that she wanted to see the money divided among wards and allow residents to vote on how those dollars would be spent in each ward. Ward 4 Lee Hall pointed out that some cities have started with just one ward and expanded their program from those experiences. Mayor Breea Clark noted a process was not yet established and suggested the amount be reduced by half, The Transcript reported.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley’s amendment is also on the agenda. Studley has requested an amendment to reallocate $500,000 from the NPD’s proposed budget and use $630,321 removed from the department’s budget increase last year to fund a mobile crisis unit pilot program.
City staff included wording regarding the potential for floor amendments on this year’s agenda that did not appear on last June’s agenda.
The move comes after the city lost a lawsuit that found both in district court and the state supreme court that it violated the Open Meeting Act during the June 16, 2020 meeting, The Transcript reported. The courts determined that the city’s agenda should have included the proposed amendment to the NPD budget just as specifically as it did other items on the agenda that night.
“Based on staff work that has been done since the City Manager’s Proposed Budget was
presented to Council, and based on Council discussion and direction, the following
proposed amendments to the FYE 2022 Budget may be considered at the June 8 City
Council meeting, with recommended motion language,” Tuesday’s agenda reads. “This list includes only possible amendments known at this time. Other amendments to the proposed budget may be raised and considered at the June 8 City Council meeting,”.
Other amendments include a $100,000 allocation for membership in Neighborhood Alliance, a social welfare program targeted in specific neighborhoods to improve food insecurity, healthcare and “self sufficiency,” the foundation’s website reads.
Some residents, including former Ward 2 Joe Carter, asked council to set aside funds for historical site markers throughout Norman. If adopted, an amendment on the agenda would provide $30,000 for signs at various significant sites.
An increase to the Community Development Block Grant Fund would total $13,633 for the Property Owner Rehabilitation Program.
Another amendment would decrease fire department allocations in the General Fund by $841,486 and in the Public Safety Sales Tax Fund (PSST) by $220,109, and would reduce the General Fund transfer to the PSST by $220,109, the amendment reads.
The council will consider increasing the Risk Management Fund allocations by $652,700 for projected Worker’s Compensation costs.
Ahead of street improvements paid for with a Street Maintenance Bond, the council will likely increase capital fund allocations by $5,353,488 for street maintenance. An additional amendment allows for $745,608 in street improvements for the East Alameda Street Safety/Widening Bond Project.
Ward 3 Alison Petrone’s proposed amendment to cut a flood control project from the capital fund by $753,600 for Vineyard Addition appeared on the agenda. The improvement qualifies for a grant, but Petrone expressed concerns that it was not fair to other communities experiencing stormwater during the June 1 meeting.
Ward 5 Michael Nash’s proposed amendment would give the NPD the approval it needs to acquire better data software for $6,000, but his request for an additional $23,000 to approve a grant for riot gear did not appear among the listed agenda items.
Ward 4 Lee Hall’s amendment to extend the emergency homeless shelter through the end of the October lease appears in the amount of $80,000.
No further amendments were included on the agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.