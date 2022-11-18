Injuries suffered by a man whose body was found in a ditch this week were likely caused by a fall, police reported Friday.
The body was found near the intersection of Boyd Street and Classen Boulevard.
Officers called to the scene about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday found an unidentified deceased male, the Norman Police department reported n an online post.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
A spokeswoman said Friday the autopsy report would not be available for several weeks.
Police have notified the man’s next of kin but have not released his identity.
Meghan Jackson, the department’s public information officer, told The Transcript the man's injuries "appeared consistent with an accidental fall."
