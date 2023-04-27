The Norman City Council is taking a multifaceted approach to the community’s mental health response as members move forward with mobile crisis units and the police department prepares to implement technology to help those in need.
Mobile crisis units are staffed with mental health professionals who respond to behavioral health emergencies. As the council looks toward the development of crisis units, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is expanding them and providing police departments across the state with iPads to connect people with services.
The device allows a police officer to connect a person with mental health resources with the touch of button.
During a January council study session, police Capt. Carl Pendleton said 12 were in use for a pilot project to help the department develop guidelines for its use.
Department spokesperson Sarah Schettler said the pilot project has been successfully completed.
“We currently have 54 iPads in distribution across all divisions of the department,” she said in an email to The Transcript on Friday. “Agency training is ongoing. Department policy and operational guidelines are the in the final stages of development.”
