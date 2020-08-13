The Norman Citizen Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee addressed the $865,000 cut to the Norman Police Department’s budget increase and recommended the hiring of new School Resource Officers Thursday night on a Zoom call.
The Public Safety Sales Tax was 10% below the budget projection but 40% over the use tax receipts from the previous fiscal year, the committee said.
Thursday marked Captain Shawn Hawkins’ last meeting as he is moving to patrol due to some reshuffling in the department, Hawkins said.
The NPD was approved to host an academy, which the department hopes will bring in nine new officer positions next spring, Hawkins said.
The department also is promoting Ricky Jackson to deputy chief, Lt. Gary Hopcus to captain and three master police officers to lieutenant.
On June 16, the Norman City Council voted to reduce the NPD’s proposed budget increase by $865,000, leaving the department with a $104,000 budget increase from the previous year.
“Is anyone going to address the elephant in the room?” Norman Citizen Lea Greenleaf asked. “ ... The $865,000 elephant.”
Linda Price said the item was put on the budget out of concern that additional cuts would be made. No additional cuts have occurred since the June 16 meeting.
Ann Gallagher mentioned the last Norman City Council meeting where the NPD asked for $7,000 from the seizure fund to pay for the detectives’ cell phones. That request did not pass, and the money for the phones now has to come from the NPD’s general fund.
“To me, that’s another $7,000 cut,” Gallagher said.
If the department is not able to find the funds within its budget to pay for those cell phones, NPD Chief Kevin Foster said he is sure the city manager will find a way to get the department the money.
“The normal source to pay for those phones was out of seizure,” Foster said. “So that’s sort of a hit to take. But we’ll get that money, and we’ll pay the rest of our expenses.”
Gallagher said she sees the council not approving that money as “just another slap” to the department.
The DOJ grant which would fund four new SROs if it is passed by the council was discussed at the meeting.
All members of the Citizen Public Safety Oversight Committee submitted letters to the city council in favor of this grant.
The committee was concerned about whether Norman Public Schools would increase funding for the program or not.
“We’ve gotten some new news from the school district stating that they would not increase their allocation for [the SRO] program…” budget manager Kim Coffman said.
Hawkins said that NPS does not have any room in its budget to increase the portion of the SRO program it funds.
Currently, the school district is reimbursing the city $650,000 for the SRO program, so so the city would have to pay for any budget increase.
Greenleaf was not optimistic about the city approving the grant.
“With the current way things are right now, anything is up in the air,” Greenleaf said. “ ... It seems unique that they would pass it up, but I understand that’s probably the way it’s going.”
The committee unanimously recommended approving the Department of Justice grant to hire four new SROs.
The meeting adjourned after a statement from Greenleaf.
“Pray for our officers,” he said. “They need it right now.”
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
