A 6-year-old girl critically injured in a Wednesday afternoon traffic collision died overnight, the Norman Police Department reported Thursday.
The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of 48th Avenue Northeast and Rock Creek Road at approximately 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.
"The initial investigation indicates that a vehicle was traveling southbound on 48th Avenue NE and did not stop for the stop sign at the Rock Creek Road intersection," a department spokesperson said in a news release. "Upon entering the intersection, the vehicle was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Rock Creek Road.
The three occupants of the vehicle have been identified as a 28-year-old female, a 6-year-old female, and a 1-year-old female, according to police.
The 6-year-old was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from injuries sustained during the collision," police reported. The other occupants were also transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and later released.
The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as a 60-year-old male. He was not injured during the collision, police said.
"Restraint usage by all involved individuals along with the cause of the collision remain under investigation at this time by the NPD/OUPD Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team, the spokesperson said in the release.
This is a developing story.
