Police are investigating a robbery and home invasion that left one victim injured and several suspects questioned.
Norman Police Department officers were called out to a report of a robbery involving firearms just after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Classen Boulevard involving two victims and three suspects, Capt. Brent Barbour said.
The victims were home when three suspects reportedly broke into their apartment. The suspects also reportedly had firearms during the robbery. One victim was injured but did not require transport to a hospital.
The victims provided a description of the suspects, and one suspect was located, detained, interviewed and released by police that night. The other two suspects were contacted later, and none were arrested. Police said they believe everyone involved in the case knew each other.
Barbour said the NPD is not currently looking for anyone related to the case and the public is not at risk. No charges have been filed so far, but the NPD criminal investigations unit is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.