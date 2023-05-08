Norman police are investigating a later-afternoon shooting in the 3700 block of West Main Street.
Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:21 p.m. Monday.
"The caller reported multiple shots heard with several subjects running from the general area," Lt. Ali Jaffery reported. "Upon arrival, officers located one victim with a gunshot wound and immediately rendered aid.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries," Jaffery reported.
The incident remains under investigation by the Norman Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call NPD at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
