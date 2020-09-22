Three different home invasion robberies in West Norman were reported on Monday morning, the Norman Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen pointed The Transcript to the department's social media for information regarding the invasions.
The social media posts included pictures of three different suspects.
“These individuals forcibly entered the home of an elderly man and assaulted him while stealing his electronics, jewelry and the contents of his wallet,” the post said. “They were later caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Moore where they made a purchase with the elderly victim’s credit card. They were later captured on video at a 7-Eleven store in Moore while using the stolen card to fill up the red Ford Mustang they were driving.”
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject is asked to report it to Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867) or online at http://bit.ly/2X0n840. (NPD Case: 2020-61542)
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
