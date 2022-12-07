Norman police are asking for the public's help after a 21-year-old male was shot and a 19-year-old female was assaulted Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of West Brooks Street and 24th Avenue Southwest.
As of Thursday morning, police did not have a suspect in custody, spokesperson Meghan Jackson told The Transcript.
“At this time, no arrests have been made,” Jackson said in a news release. "No suspect information is available for release."
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of West Brooks Street about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
“Upon arrival, officers located two victims," Jackson said. "A 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound, and a 19-year-old female who was assaulted. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released."
Police secured perimeters around Whittier and Alcott middle schools “out of abundance of caution,” Norman Public Schools told families in an email.
About 30 minutes later, the district reported police had “resolved the issue in a nearby residential area and has lifted its secure perimeter ... .”
It was several hours, however, before the scene on West Brooks was secured, police reported.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident who has not already spoken to officers to contact Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.
