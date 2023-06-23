The Norman Police Department reported Friday afternoon that a missing adult and child were "located and are safe."
Earlier Friday, the department asked the public's help in locating 20-year-old Lela Neumann and 6-week old Cynthia Neumann.
The two were last seen Thursday night in the area of 24th Avenue Southwest and Main Street, the department reported on its Facebook page about 11 a.m. Friday.
Lela has pink hair and was wearing a white and tan shirt with tan shorts and white Crocs. Cynthia was in a white onesie with zoo animals, police reported.
"Lela Neumann has an intellectual disability and her family is concerned about the well-being of her and the infant child," police reported. "If you see either of these individuals or have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately."
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an emergency alert Friday morning that described Lela Neumann as having Aspergers and a "9 year old mentality."
"Took her 6 week old daughter," the alert stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.