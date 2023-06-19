A Norman woman running late to pick up her children from school drove more than twice the speed limit and ran four stop signs before colliding with another vehicle, according to a court document.
The motorist, Micaela Borrego, 20, of Norman, suffered a skull fracture and a traumatic brain injury, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Sara Melissa Polston was driving a Cadillac Escalade when she collided with Borrego’s vehicle at the intersection of Acres Street and Lahoma Avenue on Feb. 7.
Polston had stopped to buy alcohol three minutes before the collision and seven minutes before she was due to pick up her kids, a police investigator reported in the affidavit.
On Wednesday, Cleveland County prosecutors charged Polston, 40, with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more and causing great bodily injury.
Her blood alcohol content (0.158) was nearly twice the legal limit, and she had marijuana is her system, according to court records.
“On her path to the collision scene, Polston disregarded at least four stop signs to include the intersection of N Lahoma and W Acres where the collision occurred,” the investigator reported.
“Polston was traveling at speeds in excess of twice the legal speed limit through the residential neighborhood with vehicle data recording speeds of 66 mph in the 25 mph zone just 4 seconds prior to impact.
Polston surrendered to authorities Friday and bonded out of jail, according to news reports.
