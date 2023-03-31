An early morning search of a home on Iowa Street this week yielded drugs, guns and ammunition along with a bulletproof vest.
Norman police also recovered 12 security cameras, all of which were “functional and working,” according to a court affidavit obtained Friday by The Transcript.
Two hours after officers attempted to execute a high-risk search warrant with the help of drones, they arrested Dustin Lance Powell on a separate warrant for eluding police in February.
On Friday, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn charged Powell, 47, of Noble, with three felonies, including use of surveillance equipment for the purpose of avoiding detection when committing a felony.
Powell also was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, stemming from a 2010 conviction for malicious injury to property.
Investigators who searched Powell’s residence in the 1200 block of Iowa on Wednesday recovered 30 grams of methamphetamine, including five grams from the Powell’s bedroom, two Smith & Wesson firearms, and several hundred rounds of ammunition, police reported in the affidavit.
The security cameras “were covering the entirety of the property and were all functional and working,” police reported.
The police department, which closed Iowa between Berry Road and Barbour Avenue for several hours, deployed three drones as part of its operation, Major Brent Barbour told The Transcript.
“We used them to obtain real time intelligence and observation of the (location), which of course is extremely helpful for incident commanders to help ensure a safe resolution,” Barbour said Wednesday.
In early February, special investigations detectives were conducting surveillance at the same Iowa Street location when the observed a white Cadillac Escalade leave the residence, according to a separate court document.
Detectives followed the vehicle, which had a different vehicle’s license plate, and attempted to to conduct a traffic stop at 26th Ave. SW and Main Street.
The vehicle failed to stop and accelerated between the Super 8 Hotel and America’s Best Value Inn, with Powell driving directly at the detectives’ unmarked vehicle, a detective reported.
“You affiant swerved to the left to left in order to avoid a collision with Powell,” a detective stated. Powell was driving in a manner through the parking lot that put civilian lives and you affiant’s life at risk.
At one point in the pursuit, Powell eventually turned eastbound on Brooks Street, continuing to drive at a high rate of speed toward Whittier Middle School, the detective reported.
“”Officers terminated the pursuit at this point for the safety of innocent civilians,” the detective reported.
