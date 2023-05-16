The Norman Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of threatening an Alcott Middle School staff member and others Monday morning.
The department released images of the man Tuesday evening. Police continue to investigating the disturbance, which resulted in officers securing perimeters at Alcott and two nearby elementary schools.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1900 block of West Boyd Street about 8:27 am. Monday near the school.
According to police, an Alcott staff member asked an individual not associated with the school to slow down “due to erratic driving behavior around the school.”
“The driver left the area, but returned shortly after,” police reported in a news release. “Upon return, the individual approached the staff member and directed threats toward the individual and the school and then left the area.”
The individual had left the scene by the time officers had arrived, police reported. No one was injured during the course of the incident.
Secure perimeters at Alcott and Jackson and Cleveland elementary schools were later lifted.
The police department reported Tuesday it will maintain an increased presence at Alcott “as the investigation continued.”
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to report it to Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867) or online at www.normancrimestoppers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.